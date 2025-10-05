 Delhi Police Nab Man For Cheating Job Seekers By Promising High-Paying Airport Positions
PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Police have arrested a man for allegedly duping several job seekers by promising them lucrative employment opportunities at the Delhi airport. | Representative Image

New Delhi: Police have arrested a man for allegedly duping several job seekers by promising them lucrative employment opportunities at the Delhi airport, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Manoj, 33, a resident of Bijwasan in Delhi, was nabbed after a detailed probe, he said.

"The matter came to light after a complaint was filed on the NCRP portal by a resident of RK Puram, who alleged that he had been cheated of Rs 20,500 by a person posing as a recruiter for an airport ground handling company," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

The complainant was lured with a job offer promising a salary of Rs 35,000 per month and was asked to transfer money for registration and processing fees. After the payment, the accused stopped responding and switched off his phone.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

"A team conducted multiple raids in Mahipalpur, Rangpuri, Palam, and Bijwasan areas. After three days of efforts, Manoj was traced and apprehended on Saturday," the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he targeted unemployed people seeking airport jobs, typically cheating each victim of Rs 20,000 to 25,000.

As the amounts were relatively small, many victims refrained from lodging complaints. Manoj, who is unmarried and studied up to Class 8, has been booked, and further investigation is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

