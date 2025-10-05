Bihar Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav Walks Ramp In Dhoti-Kurta At Awards Show, Video Of Politician's 'Desi Look' Goes Viral | Instagram Screengrab

Patna: A video of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, walking the ramp in a traditional dhoti-kurta has gone viral social media, stirring conversation ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.



The clip, reportedly from an awards show, shows Tej Pratap confidently showcasing his desi look to loud cheers from the audience.

Tej Pratap’s Desi Ramp Walk Wins Applause



Known for his unconventional appearances and flamboyant persona, Tej Pratap drew applause as he walked the ramp in a simple white dhoti-kurta. On audience demand, he repeated the walk alongside the event’s organisers amid chants of “Once more!” The video, shared by his social media team, quickly spread across Instagram and Facebook, attracting thousands of views and comments within hours.



Users praised his confidence and style. Comments such as “Super performance,” “Isse bolate hai multi-talented,” and “Teju bhaiya alag hi hai” flooded social media platforms. Another user described him as a “pure-hearted person,” highlighting the politician’s growing online popularity beyond conventional political circles.



A Familiar Flair for Theatrical Style



Tej Pratap has long been known for blending theatrics with political messaging. He has previously dressed as Lord Krishna while playing the flute, performed Jalabhishek as a devotee of Lord Shiva, and even once made policemen dance during a political event.



His image as a maverick politician often intersects with his spiritual expressions and public statements. Before the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya earlier this year, he stirred debate by saying, “Lord Ram will not come to Ayodhya on January 22.”



Recently, he made headlines by launching his new political outfit, the Janshakti Janata Dal, after parting ways with the RJD. Declaring himself the party’s national president, Tej Pratap unveiled its election symbol-a blackboard-and slogan: “Social Justice, Social Rights, and Total Change.”