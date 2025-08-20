 Delhi CM Rekha Gupta 'Slapped' During Weekly 'Jan Sunvai' At Her Official Civil Lines Residence; Attacker Nabbed
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta 'Slapped' During Weekly 'Jan Sunvai' At Her Official Civil Lines Residence; Attacker Nabbed

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was reportedly slapped on Wednesday during the weekly 'Jan Sunvai' at her official residence in Civil Lines.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (File Image) | IANS

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked on Wednesday during the weekly 'Jan Sunvai' at her official residence in Civil Lines. According to reports, the man, who slapped the Delhi CM, was in his 40s. He was nabbed by Gupta's security personnel.

The attacker disguised himself as complainant during the public meeting. The CM was immediately rushed to a hospital after the incident. Top officials of the Delhi Police reached the CM's residence.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva condemned the attack. The Delhi BJP said, "A mishap happened during Jan Sunvai at CM Residence, Civil Lines. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva strongly condemns the attack on CM Rekha Gupta during the weekly Jan Sunvai."

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav termed the incident unfortunate. He also raised questions on the safety of women in the national capital territory (NCT).

"This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?" Yadav told news agency ANI.

Former Delhi CM and AAP's leader Atishi also condemned the attack.

About The Attacker:

As per officials, the accused first gave the CM some papers during the public hearing and then allegedly attacked her.

The attacker has been identified as Rajesh Bhai Sakariya. He is reportedly a a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot. The police are interrogating him. Khimji was carrying court related documents regarding his relatives who are lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, claimed reports.

It is not the first incident where a Delhi CM was attacked. Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal was also attacked when he was the CM. He was slapped by a man while campaigning during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

