 Man Forces Dog To Drink Beer In Nagaland, Netizens Demand Strict Action; Video
Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 10:25 PM IST
The dog drinking beer | Instagram

A video from Nagaland has gone viral on Instagram and Facebook, showing a middle-aged man forcing an indigenous dog to drink beer, leaving netizens furious and demanding immediate action from the police.

In the video, the man can be clearly seen holding the dog's mouth open and pouring beer down its throat and closing his mouth forcefully. The dog appears visibly distressed, struggling and showing signs of discomfort. At one point, it looks as if it is about to vomit due to the taste of the alcohol.

Many social media users have condemned the man’s actions as cruel and inhumane, calling for immediate legal action. Animal lovers on social media expressed shock and disappointment over the lack of empathy shown towards the dog.

As of now, there have been no reports of any arrest or official action taken against the man.

Nagaland Rules Against Animal Cruelty

In Nagaland, the Kohima administration has previously issued warnings against the killing of animals, including stray dogs, in adherence to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Violators are subject to strict legal action under the relevant provisions.

