 Dreaded Gangster Anmol Bishnoi Used Fake Passport To Enter US Under 'Bhanu Pratap' Name
Anmol was arrested in California in November last year, not for crimes committed in India, but for entering the US illegally. His arrest came shortly after Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice following a non-bailable warrant issued by a Maharashtra court.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
article-image

Dreaded gangster Anmol Bishnoi, the key accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, allegedly used a fake passport under the name Bhanu Pratap to enter the United States illegally.

Anmol, the brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, landed in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon after being deported from the US. A copy of his purported fake passport, which has gone viral on social media, shows it was issued in 2021.

The passport, featuring Anmol Bishnoi’s photograph, lists the holder’s name as Bhanu Pratap, with parents’ names mentioned as Rakesh and Sumitra Devi. The date of birth on the document is recorded as December 15, 2000.

Anmol was arrested in California in November last year, not for crimes committed in India, but for entering the US illegally. His arrest came shortly after Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice following a non-bailable warrant issued by a Maharashtra court.

article-image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) formally arrested him upon his arrival in Delhi. After a medical check-up, he was produced before Delhi's Patiala House court.

Anmol has more than a dozen cases registered against him in multiple states. After interrogation by the NIA, he will be handed over to various state police teams for questioning in separate cases.

