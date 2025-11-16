Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Arrests Suicide Bomber Umar Un Nabi’s Aide In Major Breakthrough

NIA Makes Breakthrough In Red Fort Blast Case, Arrests Suicide Bomber Umar Un Nabi’s Aide | X

New Delhi, November 16: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday made a major breakthrough in the Red Fort area car bomb blast case by arresting a Kashmiri man who allegedly helped the suicide bomber carry out the deadly attack. The explosion, which took place on November 10 in New Delhi, killed 10 people and injured 32 others.

The arrested man has been identified as Amir Rashid Ali, a resident of Samboora in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir. He was taken into custody in Delhi after the NIA took over the investigation from Delhi Police and launched an extensive search operation. The car used in the bombing was registered in his name.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the NIA’s investigation, Amir had conspired with the suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi, who died in the blast. Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and an Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University in Faridabad, had allegedly planned the attack using a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Amir had reportedly come to Delhi to help purchase the car that was later turned into the explosive-laden vehicle.

The NIA has also seized another vehicle owned by Nabi, which is now being examined for further clues. So far, the agency has questioned 73 witnesses, including several people who were injured in the explosion.

The NIA is working closely with Delhi Police, Jammu & Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, UP Police, and other agencies. Investigators are now focusing on uncovering the wider conspiracy behind the attack and identifying more people who may be involved. The case is registered as RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.

This development marks a significant step forward in the ongoing investigation into the Red Fort area bombing, as authorities continue efforts to prevent further terror activities and ensure justice for the victims.