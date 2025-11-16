'People Of Bihar Rewarded My Father For His 20 Years Of Work': Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Thanks Voters For NDA’s Landslide Victory - VIDEO

Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Thanks Voters For NDA’s Landslide Victory | ANI

Patna: As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, Nishant Kumar, son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Sunday thanked the people of the state for their overwhelming support.

He said the results had surpassed expectations and credited the voters for rewarding his father's two decades of work, expressing hope that Nitish Kumar would continue Bihar's journey of development.

Speaking to reporters, Nishant Kumar said, "I thank the people of Bihar for giving such a big victory to the NDA. Our government is going to be formed. Many thanks to the people."

He added that while the alliance had anticipated positive results, the outcome surpassed expectations."They have rewarded him (Nitish Kumar) for his 20 years of work. I sincerely hope that my father will maintain this trust and continue the process of development (Vikas)".

Nitish Kumar's elder brother, Satish Kumar, also lauded the CM's work, highlighting his focus on inclusive governance.

"He got a mandate fit for the work he did. He worked for everyone. He did unprecedented work in empowering women," he told ANI.

Responding to questions regarding Nitish Kumar's health, Satish Kumar dismissed concerns, stating, "This is completely false. He takes 10 meetings daily. Would he be able to work this much (if he were unfit)?"

The NDA's 'tsunami' swept away the opposition RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finishing a close second with 85. The other allies of the ruling coalition also registered high strike rates, with the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) winning 19 seats, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) winning five, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha winning four seats.

The parties of the Mahagathbandhan, including the RJD and Congress, suffered significant setbacks, and Jan Suraaj, which had hoped for an impressive debut after its founder, Prashant Kishor, conducted an extensive campaign, failed to open its account.

The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat.

While All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat.

