EAM S Jaishankar Meets Qatar PM In Doha, Reviews Key Areas Of Strategic Partnership

EAM Jaishankar meets Qatar PM Al Thani, reviews aspects of strategic partnership |

Doha: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha. The leaders discussed aspects of strategic partnership, which include areas such as trade and energy.

Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, Jaishankar said that they also exchanged views on West Asia, regional and global developments.

"Pleased to meet Qatar's Prime Minister & Foreign Minister @MBA_AlThani_ in Doha. Reviewed key aspects of our Strategic Partnership including energy, trade, investment and people to people connect. Appreciate the exchange of views on Middle East/West Asia, regional and global developments."

EAM also met the Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as the two leaders discussed expanding collaboration and strengthening ties.

The series of high-level interactions came earlier in October, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal visited Qatar and held key meetings with several Qatari leaders.

He met the CEO of Qatar Development Bank (QDB), Abdulrahman Hesham Al-Sowaidi. The minister highlighted that he is delighted to see Qatari businesses take an interest in the opportunities offered by the Indian economy.

The minister also co-chaired the meeting of the India-Qatar Joint Commission on Economic and Commercial Cooperation along with Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the continued progress in the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership, which has seen sustained growth in areas such as trade, investment, and security cooperation. They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation across all fields of mutual interest, as per the press statement.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch and continue working together to strengthen the longstanding ties between the two countries.

During the call, PM Modi also expressed deep concern over the recent strikes in Doha over Hamas leaders by Israel, condemning the violation of Qatar's sovereignty. He emphasized India's support for Qatar and its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.PM Modi further appreciated Qatar's mediation role in the Gaza conflict, including its efforts in securing a ceasefire and facilitating the release of hostages.

In response, Sheikh Tamim thanked PM Modi for his solidarity with Qatar and its people during this challenging period. The Amir also expressed his appreciation for India's ongoing support in promoting peace in the region.

