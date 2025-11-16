 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery |

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Lottery at 7 PM will be announced today, November 16, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Super Iron Weekly Lottery November 16, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Ranji Trophy 2025: Akhil Herwadkar Shines On Mumbai Return
Ranji Trophy 2025: Akhil Herwadkar Shines On Mumbai Return
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Advice For Congress After Bihar Debacle: 'Reconnect With People, Vote Theft Claims Without Proof Will Lead To More Defeats'
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Advice For Congress After Bihar Debacle: 'Reconnect With People, Vote Theft Claims Without Proof Will Lead To More Defeats'
Gym Nap Gone Viral: Woman Accidentally Dozes Off For Hours While Gymming, Members Show Unexpected Kindness
Gym Nap Gone Viral: Woman Accidentally Dozes Off For Hours While Gymming, Members Show Unexpected Kindness
EAM S Jaishankar Meets Qatar PM In Doha, Reviews Key Areas Of Strategic Partnership
EAM S Jaishankar Meets Qatar PM In Doha, Reviews Key Areas Of Strategic Partnership

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 2,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 1,000

5th Prize: Rs 500

6th Prize: Rs 50

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 16, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Qatar PM In Doha, Reviews Key Areas Of Strategic Partnership

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Qatar PM In Doha, Reviews Key Areas Of Strategic Partnership

'People Of Bihar Rewarded My Father For His 20 Years Of Work': Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Thanks...

'People Of Bihar Rewarded My Father For His 20 Years Of Work': Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Thanks...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Arrests Suicide Bomber Umar Un Nabi’s Aide In Major Breakthrough

Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Arrests Suicide Bomber Umar Un Nabi’s Aide In Major Breakthrough