 Sikkim State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSikkim State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, November 16, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Lottery November 16, 2025, here:

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

FPJ Shorts
'This Is Disgusting': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 LEAK Shows 'Drunk' Mihir Hugging Noina, Netizens Slam Makers For 'Ruining' Show
'This Is Disgusting': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 LEAK Shows 'Drunk' Mihir Hugging Noina, Netizens Slam Makers For 'Ruining' Show
Ranji Trophy 2025: Akhil Herwadkar Shines On Mumbai Return
Ranji Trophy 2025: Akhil Herwadkar Shines On Mumbai Return
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Advice For Congress After Bihar Debacle: 'Reconnect With People, Vote Theft Claims Without Proof Will Lead To More Defeats'
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Advice For Congress After Bihar Debacle: 'Reconnect With People, Vote Theft Claims Without Proof Will Lead To More Defeats'
Gym Nap Gone Viral: Woman Accidentally Dozes Off For Hours While Gymming, Members Show Unexpected Kindness
Gym Nap Gone Viral: Woman Accidentally Dozes Off For Hours While Gymming, Members Show Unexpected Kindness

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Qatar PM In Doha, Reviews Key Areas Of Strategic Partnership

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Qatar PM In Doha, Reviews Key Areas Of Strategic Partnership

'People Of Bihar Rewarded My Father For His 20 Years Of Work': Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Thanks...

'People Of Bihar Rewarded My Father For His 20 Years Of Work': Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Thanks...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Arrests Suicide Bomber Umar Un Nabi’s Aide In Major Breakthrough

Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Arrests Suicide Bomber Umar Un Nabi’s Aide In Major Breakthrough