 At Farmers’ Summit In Coimbatore, PM Modi Says He Regrets Not Learning Tamil In Childhood, Announces ₹18,000 Crore PM-KISAN Release
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAt Farmers’ Summit In Coimbatore, PM Modi Says He Regrets Not Learning Tamil In Childhood, Announces ₹18,000 Crore PM-KISAN Release

At Farmers’ Summit In Coimbatore, PM Modi Says He Regrets Not Learning Tamil In Childhood, Announces ₹18,000 Crore PM-KISAN Release

He announced that the latest instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme had been released from the very platform of the event. "Today, we have disbursed Rs 18,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of farmers across India. Under this scheme, more than Rs 4 lakh crore has already been transferred directly to farmers so far," he said.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Striking an emotional chord with farmers present at the CODISSIA grounds in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he should have learnt Tamil in his childhood. | X @Dev_Fadnavis

Chennai: Striking an emotional chord with farmers present at the CODISSIA grounds in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he should have learnt Tamil in his childhood.

"Farmer leader P. R. Pandian's speech was excellent because it was in Tamil. I could not understand it fully. I felt I should have learnt Tamil in my childhood," the Prime Minister said, drawing applause from the farmers.

PM Modi added that he had requested Governor R. N. Ravi to provide a translation of the speech in English or Hindi.

Speaking at the inauguration of the three-day summit, PM Modi underlined the Centre's commitment to supporting farmers and strengthening natural farming practices across the country.

FPJ Shorts
NSA Ajit Doval Meets Bangladesh Counterpart Khalilur Rahaman In New Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval Meets Bangladesh Counterpart Khalilur Rahaman In New Delhi
No IND vs PAK In 2026 U19 World Cup, India Colts To Begin Campaign Against USA
No IND vs PAK In 2026 U19 World Cup, India Colts To Begin Campaign Against USA
'Biker Dadis': Ahmedabad Sisters in Their 80s Go Viral for Their Thrilling Bike Rides, Win Hearts Online
'Biker Dadis': Ahmedabad Sisters in Their 80s Go Viral for Their Thrilling Bike Rides, Win Hearts Online
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Hints At Stepping Down As KPCC Chief But Assures Workers He Will Stay In Frontline Leadership
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Hints At Stepping Down As KPCC Chief But Assures Workers He Will Stay In Frontline Leadership
Read Also
Hawk Force Inspector Ashish Sharma Killed In fierce Maoist Encounter On MP-Chhattisgarh Border; CM...
article-image

He announced that the latest instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme had been released from the very platform of the event.

"Today, we have disbursed Rs 18,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of farmers across India. Under this scheme, more than Rs 4 lakh crore has already been transferred directly to farmers so far," he said.

The Prime Minister also praised Coimbatore's evolving identity.

"Coimbatore, long proud of its textile industry, has today become proud for another reason - its leadership in natural farming," he said.

Read Also
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Railway Postal Service Office In Kiul Junction Of Bihar's Lakhisarai -...
article-image

He acknowledged former MP and BJP national vice president C.P. Radhakrishnan for "guiding and inspiring the movement", noting that the city was emerging as a vibrant centre for sustainable agricultural practices.

Earlier, PM Modi visited the organic farming pavilions set up at the venue. He interacted with farmers, reviewed a range of natural farming products, and explored stalls displaying innovations in the organic sector.

The Prime Minister said the diversity he saw at the summit, from engineers and ISRO scientists to start-up entrepreneurs and farmers, was a powerful reflection of India's agricultural transformation.

"Had I not come here today, I would have missed a great deal," he said.

Read Also
Nitish Kumar Set To Become Bihar CM For 10th Time On Thursday; BJP's Vijay Sinha, Samrat Choudhary...
article-image

The Prime Minister highlighted the rapid expansion of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, noting that farmers had availed benefits worth Rs 10,000 crore this year alone.

Livestock rearers and fishermen, he said, had also made substantial gains after being included under the KCC framework.

The reduction of GST on organic fertilisers has delivered further benefits to cultivators.

Touching upon Tamil Nadu's traditions, PM Modi said, "For Lord Murugan, Tamil Nadu prepares honey, thinai and special powders. Our government is working to ensure that the finest millet-based foods from Tamil Nadu reach global markets."

The South India Organic Farmers' Summit will continue for the next two days, featuring technical sessions, exhibitions, and interactions among farmers, scientists and agri-innovators.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Hints At Stepping Down As KPCC Chief But Assures Workers He Will Stay...

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Hints At Stepping Down As KPCC Chief But Assures Workers He Will Stay...

At Farmers’ Summit In Coimbatore, PM Modi Says He Regrets Not Learning Tamil In Childhood,...

At Farmers’ Summit In Coimbatore, PM Modi Says He Regrets Not Learning Tamil In Childhood,...

Hawk Force Inspector Ashish Sharma Killed In fierce Maoist Encounter On MP-Chhattisgarh Border; CM...

Hawk Force Inspector Ashish Sharma Killed In fierce Maoist Encounter On MP-Chhattisgarh Border; CM...

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Railway Postal Service Office In Kiul Junction Of Bihar's Lakhisarai -...

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Railway Postal Service Office In Kiul Junction Of Bihar's Lakhisarai -...

Dreaded Gangster Anmol Bishnoi Used Fake Passport To Enter US Under 'Bhanu Pratap' Name

Dreaded Gangster Anmol Bishnoi Used Fake Passport To Enter US Under 'Bhanu Pratap' Name