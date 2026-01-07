AP Shocker: Pet Dog Brutally Beaten To Death By Villagers In Sri Sathya Sai District After It Attacks 8 - VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@Telugufeedsite

An inhumane incident has come to light from Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district. Villagers from the Madoodi SC Colony in Agali brutally thrashed a pet dog to death. The animal had reportedly attacked eight people in the colony.

A video of the incident has surfaced showing a man holding the dog upside down, while other men can be seen beating the animal with what appear to be thick bamboo sticks.

A woman is seen trying to intervene and stop the enraged men, but her efforts go in vain as they appear to be in no mood to spare the animal. After some time, the dog can be seen lying on the ground, while the men continue to thrash it. In the video, the men also display injury marks, allegedly caused by the dog bite.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The exact date and time of the incident are not known. However, the video surfaced on a day when the Supreme Court observed that nobody can read a dog’s mind when it is in the mood to bite.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria made the remark while hearing a case related to stray dogs. Notably, the hearing in the matter began on Tuesday.

The top court questioned the petitioners on why stray dogs should not be removed from schools, hospitals, and courts. The bench also highlighted that identifying a dog’s behaviour can be difficult.