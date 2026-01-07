 AP Shocker: Pet Dog Brutally Beaten To Death By Villagers In Sri Sathya Sai District After It Attacks 8 - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAP Shocker: Pet Dog Brutally Beaten To Death By Villagers In Sri Sathya Sai District After It Attacks 8 - VIDEO

AP Shocker: Pet Dog Brutally Beaten To Death By Villagers In Sri Sathya Sai District After It Attacks 8 - VIDEO

An inhumane incident from Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district shows villagers beating a pet dog to death in Agali’s Madoodi SC Colony. The dog had allegedly attacked eight people. A video shows men thrashing the animal with bamboo sticks despite a woman trying to intervene. The clip surfaced amid Supreme Court remarks on dog behaviour.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@Telugufeedsite

An inhumane incident has come to light from Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district. Villagers from the Madoodi SC Colony in Agali brutally thrashed a pet dog to death. The animal had reportedly attacked eight people in the colony.

A video of the incident has surfaced showing a man holding the dog upside down, while other men can be seen beating the animal with what appear to be thick bamboo sticks.

A woman is seen trying to intervene and stop the enraged men, but her efforts go in vain as they appear to be in no mood to spare the animal. After some time, the dog can be seen lying on the ground, while the men continue to thrash it. In the video, the men also display injury marks, allegedly caused by the dog bite.

The exact date and time of the incident are not known. However, the video surfaced on a day when the Supreme Court observed that nobody can read a dog’s mind when it is in the mood to bite.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Probe Into Alleged CLAT 2026 Paper Leak
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Probe Into Alleged CLAT 2026 Paper Leak
PHDCCI Seeks Incentives In Budget 2026-27 To Push Growth Of MSME sector
PHDCCI Seeks Incentives In Budget 2026-27 To Push Growth Of MSME sector
From ₹10,000 A Month To $23 An Hour: Reddit Post Highlights No-Code Developer’s Global Freelance Success
From ₹10,000 A Month To $23 An Hour: Reddit Post Highlights No-Code Developer’s Global Freelance Success
BMC Elections 2026: NCP Promises Property Tax Waiver For Homes Up To 700 Sq Ft, Health Cards For Municipal School Students
BMC Elections 2026: NCP Promises Property Tax Waiver For Homes Up To 700 Sq Ft, Health Cards For Municipal School Students

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria made the remark while hearing a case related to stray dogs. Notably, the hearing in the matter began on Tuesday.

The top court questioned the petitioners on why stray dogs should not be removed from schools, hospitals, and courts. The bench also highlighted that identifying a dog’s behaviour can be difficult.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AP Shocker: Pet Dog Brutally Beaten To Death By Villagers In Sri Sathya Sai District After It...

AP Shocker: Pet Dog Brutally Beaten To Death By Villagers In Sri Sathya Sai District After It...

Kerala Lottery Result: January 07, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-34 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: January 07, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-34 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Chain Pulled, Hanging From Footboard On Moving Train: Youths Perform Dangerous Stunts, Create Ruckus...

Chain Pulled, Hanging From Footboard On Moving Train: Youths Perform Dangerous Stunts, Create Ruckus...

"If One Tiger Attacks A Man, All Tigers Can’t Be Caged": Kapil Sibal In Supreme Court On Stray...

Delhi: 5 People Arrested In Stone-Pelting Incident During Anti-Encroachment Demolition Near...

Delhi: 5 People Arrested In Stone-Pelting Incident During Anti-Encroachment Demolition Near...