 Telangana Horror: Over Dozen Stray Dogs Maul Toddler In Sangareddy - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana Horror: Over Dozen Stray Dogs Maul Toddler In Sangareddy - VIDEO

Telangana Horror: Over Dozen Stray Dogs Maul Toddler In Sangareddy - VIDEO

A three-year-old boy was seriously injured after being attacked by over a dozen stray dogs in Daultabad village of Telangana’s Sangareddy district. The unprovoked attack occurred while the child was playing outside his home. Captured on CCTV, the viral video has raised concern among villagers, who are demanding urgent action to control stray dogs.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
article-image

A three-year-old boy was seriously injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs at Daultabad village in Telangana’s Hathnoor mandal of Sangareddy district on Wednesday, triggering panic among local residents.

The child, identified as Aboobaker, son of Mohammed Fareed, was reportedly playing on the road outside his house when more than a dozen stray dogs suddenly surrounded and attacked him. The dogs inflicted severe bite injuries before help arrived.

The horrifying incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area, and the footage has since gone viral on social media. The video shows the minor walking along the road when a group of dogs, which were resting under the shade of a nearby house, abruptly charged at him. Within moments, several other dogs joined the attack.

Read Also
Caught On Camera: Unprovoked Stray Dog Attacks, Bites Minor Girl Near Iqbal Gun House In UP's...
article-image

Hearing the child’s cries, a woman rushed to the spot and managed to drive the dogs away, saving the boy’s life. Soon after, alert family members and local residents reached the scene, chased away the animals, and rescued the injured child, narrowly averting a major tragedy.

FPJ Shorts
NLU Delhi Releases AILET 2026 First Merit List For BA LLB Admissions At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Check Details
NLU Delhi Releases AILET 2026 First Merit List For BA LLB Admissions At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Check Details
Navi Mumbai News: Rare Medical Breakthrough As Young IT Engineer Regains Natural Sperm Production After Severe Infertility Diagnosis
Navi Mumbai News: Rare Medical Breakthrough As Young IT Engineer Regains Natural Sperm Production After Severe Infertility Diagnosis
The Raja Saab Advance Booking Report: Prabhas Starrer Has Sold More Than 2 Lakh Tickets
The Raja Saab Advance Booking Report: Prabhas Starrer Has Sold More Than 2 Lakh Tickets
IBPS SO Mains Scorecard Released For Interview-Shortlisted Candidates At ibps.in; Check Details Here
IBPS SO Mains Scorecard Released For Interview-Shortlisted Candidates At ibps.in; Check Details Here

Aboobaker was immediately rushed to the Sangareddy Government Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be serious but stable.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among locals over the growing menace of stray dogs in the area. Residents have urged the authorities to take immediate steps to control the stray dog population and ensure the safety of children and pedestrians.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Woman’s London Apartment Tour Goes Viral: Asks, 'Is ₹8 Lakh Per Month For 1BHK Worth It?'

Indian Woman’s London Apartment Tour Goes Viral: Asks, 'Is ₹8 Lakh Per Month For 1BHK Worth It?'

Telangana Horror: Over Dozen Stray Dogs Maul Toddler In Sangareddy - VIDEO

Telangana Horror: Over Dozen Stray Dogs Maul Toddler In Sangareddy - VIDEO

UP Plans Export-led Excise Push, Sets ₹68,000 Crore Revenue Target For Next Fiscal

UP Plans Export-led Excise Push, Sets ₹68,000 Crore Revenue Target For Next Fiscal

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 8, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 8, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Rajasthan ACB Books 11 Officials, 4 Firms In ₹2,000 Crore Mid-Day Meal Scam

Rajasthan ACB Books 11 Officials, 4 Firms In ₹2,000 Crore Mid-Day Meal Scam