Telangana Horror: Over Dozen Stray Dogs Maul Toddler In Sangareddy - VIDEO

A three-year-old boy was seriously injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs at Daultabad village in Telangana’s Hathnoor mandal of Sangareddy district on Wednesday, triggering panic among local residents.

The child, identified as Aboobaker, son of Mohammed Fareed, was reportedly playing on the road outside his house when more than a dozen stray dogs suddenly surrounded and attacked him. The dogs inflicted severe bite injuries before help arrived.

The horrifying incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area, and the footage has since gone viral on social media. The video shows the minor walking along the road when a group of dogs, which were resting under the shade of a nearby house, abruptly charged at him. Within moments, several other dogs joined the attack.

Hearing the child’s cries, a woman rushed to the spot and managed to drive the dogs away, saving the boy’s life. Soon after, alert family members and local residents reached the scene, chased away the animals, and rescued the injured child, narrowly averting a major tragedy.

Aboobaker was immediately rushed to the Sangareddy Government Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be serious but stable.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among locals over the growing menace of stray dogs in the area. Residents have urged the authorities to take immediate steps to control the stray dog population and ensure the safety of children and pedestrians.