 'Lathi Charge': Patients Attacked With Stick In Front Of Cops Inside Emergency Ward Of Shamli District Hospital In UP - VIDEO Surfaces
It can be seen in the video that the man barges into the emergency ward of the hospital with a long stick in his hand and attacks the two patients lying on the bed. The patients are seen running for their lives as the attacker tries to hit them with the stick.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
article-image

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh), October 04: Panic erupted at District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, when a person attacked two patients admitted in the emergency ward with a lathi (stick) in front of police officers. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the man barges into the emergency ward of the hospital with a long stick in his hand and attacks the two patients lying on the bed. The patients are seen running for their lives as the attacker tries to hit them with the stick.

There are reports that the incident occurred on Thursday (October 02) night after two brothers who were admitted for treatment, were brutally attacked by their rival with the stick. The incident has exposed the serious lapses in the security at the hospital.

The victims have been reportedly identified as Furkan and Irfan, who had gone to Thanabhawan for some work, earlier in the day. A violent clash erupted between them and the opposite group after a dispute. Both brothers suffered serious injuries in the attack. They were rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

While they were undergoing treatment, a member of the rival group stormed into the hospital with lathi and attacked the injured brothers inside the emergency ward. Chaos and panic erupted inside the ward after the attack. The police officer present inside the ward stopped the attacker and detained the accused.

UP Cops 'Kidnap' Doctor From Emergency Ward, Take Him To SSP's Residence For Mother's Treatment;...
article-image

However, there are reports that a controversy erupted after the Adarsh Mandi Police Station denied the arrest, claiming that the accused fled the spot. The police statement is contradicting the visuals recorded in the CCTV camera installed inside the ward. There are reports that an investigation is being initiated in connection with the matter.

