UP Cops 'Kidnap' Doctor From Emergency Ward, Take Him To SSP's Residence For Mother's Treatment; Dramatic CCTV Footage OUT | X/@shivamsln001

Etawah: In a serious breach of protocol and alleged misuse of authority, police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah reportedly removed an on-duty emergency doctor from the district hospital late Wednesday night (September 17) to attend to the ailing mother of the city’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

The doctor, Rahul Babu, claimed he was forcibly taken from his post despite objections, sparking outrage among hospital staff and employee unions on Thursday, September 18.

According to a report by Hindustan, the incident led to a two-hour disruption of Outpatient Department (OPD) services as medical associations staged protests, demanding legal action against the police officials involved.

A dramatic CCTV footage of the entire incident at the hospital went viral on social media. Have a look at it here:

Cops kidnapped the doctor in Etawah after the incumbent SSP’s mother suddenly fell ill at night. SP might have ordered to arrange a doctor at night. Thereafter, Etawah police reached the District Hospital and forcibly dragged a doctor & pharmacist from the hospital, threatening… pic.twitter.com/vngk9nRemh — Krishna Chaudhary (@KrishnaTOI) September 19, 2025

A Detailed Account of the Incident

At around 11:00 pm on Wednesday, four policemen from Civil Lines police station allegedly entered the emergency ward and asked Dr Babu to accompany them to SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava’s residence. When he refused, citing his emergency duties, he was allegedly forced out, verbally abused, and later left at a public location after being taken to the police station.

In a written complaint, Dr Babu and pharmacist Sharad Yadav accused Civil Lines Station House Officer Sunil Kumar and constable Hitesh Verma of manhandling them and snatching the doctor’s mobile phone.

Unions including the State Employees Joint Council, Diploma Pharmacist Association, and PMS Union demanded strict action. “An FIR must be filed against the guilty officers,” said Arvind Dhangar, state president of the Employees Union, warning of an intensified protest if no action follows, as per the Hindustan report.

Hospital Services Resume

SSP Srivastava distanced himself from the police action, reportedly saying he had merely asked for a private doctor and was unaware of the emergency doctor being brought forcibly. “Such actions are wrong and unacceptable. The City Circle Officer is conducting a detailed investigation,” he said.

Chief Medical Officer Brijendra Kumar Singh intervened to calm protesting staff and resume hospital operations. He confirmed that a letter has been sent to the DGP and SSP requesting that a case be filed. “There will be no compromise. Legal action will follow,” he said.

OPD services resumed after a nearly two-hour disruption that affected dozens of patients.