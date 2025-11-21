Delhi Student Suicide: Principal, 3 Teachers Suspended After 16-Year-Old Boy Ends Life Alleging Torture |

New Delhi: St Columba’s School in Delhi suspended its headmaster and three teachers following the death of a Class 10 student, 16-year-old Shourya Patil, who died by suicide earlier this week. The action came two days after Shourya’s father filed an FIR accusing the teachers of persistent mental harassment.

3 Teachers, Headmaster Named In FIR

Shourya, who had been studying at the institution since Class 2, left behind a note in which he apologised to his mother and alleged mistreatment by teachers. In the FIR lodged on Wednesday, his father, Pradeep Patil, named headmaster Aparajita Pal (Classes 5–10) and teachers Julie Varghese, Manu Kalra and Yukti Aggarwal Mahajan, claiming they had repeatedly scolded and humiliated his son over minor issues.

In formal suspension letters issued to all four staff members, school principal Robert Fernandes said the decision would remain in force until further notice and emphasised that the teachers must fully cooperate with ongoing investigations.

The letters state that the accused staff may not visit the campus or contact students, parents or colleagues without written permission. “In view of the seriousness of the allegations, the competent authority has decided to place you under suspension with immediate effect… You shall remain under suspension till the completion of the investigation,” the principal wrote, as reported by NDTV.

According to the FIR, Shourya’s friends told his father that one of the teachers had warned the boy repeatedly in recent days that he could be removed from the school. Another teacher allegedly pushed him on a previous occasion. On the day of the incident, during a dramatics class, Shourya reportedly fell and was mocked and scolded, leaving him in tears. His father alleges that the headmaster witnessed the incident but did not intervene.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Father of the student who died allegedly by suicide, says, "For the past 8-10 months, he's been complaining that his teacher scolds him for every little thing. The teacher even complained to me about his mischievous behavior. Despite our insistence, she… https://t.co/i4o9mBJcbv pic.twitter.com/3s2YIjD6M4 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025

Shourya's Father Reveals Shocking Details

Pradeep Patil said his son had complained for months about being singled out and belittled. He added that Shourya had previously disclosed suicidal thoughts to a school counsellor, information he says was never communicated to the family. “A time came when the teachers harassed him so badly that he told them he started having suicidal thoughts… The school should have told us,” he said. Students have since gathered outside the school to protest in his memory.

#WATCH | Delhi: Students and their parents hold a protest outside St Columba's School in Ashok Place over the death of a 16-year-old student, allegedly by suicide, at Rajendra Place Metro Station on November 18.



According to the FIR, the boy’s father alleged that his son was… https://t.co/ptZjFuRvBo pic.twitter.com/IQ3PfjKYF7 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025

The Delhi government on Thursday ordered a high-level inquiry, forming a five-member committee led by Joint Director Harshit Jain. The panel has been directed to establish the facts, assess administrative accountability and submit a comprehensive report within three days.