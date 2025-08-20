Food Delivery Executive Kills Self For Unpaid Salary In MP's Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A food delivery executive allegedly committed suicide as he was stressed over not getting his salary for six months, police said on Tuesday.

On the basis of statements given by his family members, police are investigating the case to know the exact reason for his suicide.

According to the police, 45-year-old Vasudev Mali, a resident of Pardeshipura area consumed some poisonous substance and he died during treatment in a city hospital on Monday.

The family members informed police that Vasudev was employed with a company in the city and he was upset over not getting his salary for six months. He many times requested his company for the same.

On Monday, he was found near a temple in the area after he had consumed poison. It is said that after consuming poison, he had informed one of his family members about the same. He was rushed to the hospital but couldn’t be saved. No suicide note was recovered from him.

Man hangs self over family dispute

Another man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his uncle’s place in MIG area. Police said that 27-year-old Rajat Nandwal, a resident of Moti Ki Chawl was found hanging by a family member at his uncle’s place in the same locality on Monday.

The reason for his suicide could not be known yet but the police said that he took the extreme step for some family dispute. The statements of his family members are being recorded and investigation is underway to know the reason for the same.