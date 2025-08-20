Indore's DAVV Hosts International Photography Slideshow On World Photography Day

DAVV Photo Slideshow | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Photography Day, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) hosted a grand International Slideshow organised by Malwa Photo Foundation at the university’s Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC).

The event was specially curated for EMRC students to celebrate photography as an art form and a medium of expression.

The slideshow featured selected photographs from the Malwa International Photography Contest, which drew entries from around the world.

This year’s contest witnessed the participation of 161 photographers representing 38 countries, making it a truly global platform for artistic exchange.

The exhibited works were divided into four sections – Colour, Monochrome, Nature, and World in Focus. The diverse collection not only showcased the creativity and technical brilliance of international photographers but also exposed students to new perspectives and innovative practices in visual storytelling.

During the presentation, noted photographer Anurag Badolia guided the students through the displayed works. He explained the techniques, concepts, and approaches used by photographers, offering insights into both the artistic and experimental dimensions of photography. His session encouraged students to think beyond conventional methods and embrace emerging styles in the field.

In his concluding remarks, EMRC director Dr Chandan Gupta expressed gratitude to all participants, including university photographer Mahendra Rathore, for supporting the initiative. He emphasised the importance of introducing students to modern tools and techniques in visual media.

“The event was not just a celebration of World Photography Day but also an opportunity for students to learn from international standards in photography,” Gupta said. “Such programmes expand creative horizons and inspire young learners to explore new possibilities,” he added.