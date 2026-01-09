Indore News: MPMRCL MD Inspects City Metro |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Managing director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL), S Krishna Chaitanya (IAS), on Friday concluded a three-day extensive field inspection of the Indore Metro Rail Project and chaired a high-level review meeting to assess preparedness for the operation of the priority corridor.

The inspection, conducted on January 7, 8 and 9, focused on evaluating the overall readiness of the project ahead of its planned operational launch. On the final day, Chaitanya presided over a crucial review meeting centred on operational preparedness, technical compliance and timelines related to the Priority Corridor.

During the visit, the MD inspected all metro stations under the Priority Corridor and reviewed the progress of works in detail. He carried out a comprehensive assessment of key components of the project, including civil construction, system integration, safety arrangements and operational readiness. Officials briefed him on the current status of works and the measures being taken to ensure timely completion.

In the review meeting held on Friday, special emphasis was laid on the technical and operational processes required to commence metro services at the earliest. Chaitanya issued clear instructions to complete all remaining civil and system integration works within the prescribed timelines.

He also directed officials to ensure that there is no avoidable delay at any level and that coordination among all agencies remains effective.

Metro timings revised from January 11

Indore Metro authorities have announced revised operational timings of metro trains from January 11. From that day, services from Gandhi Nagar Station will be available up to 3:00 pm, while trains from Super Corridor-03 Station will operate until 3:25 pm.

Officials said that the revised timings are solely intended to enable uninterrupted testing and commissioning works as the project has entered a crucial phase. The testing and commissioning activities have intensify across the entire Priority Corridor from Gandhi Nagar to Malviya Nagar (Radisson Square).

Officials said construction work on the full Priority Corridor, comprising all 16 stations, is nearing completion. Integrated testing and commissioning activities are being carried out at a rapid pace and have reached the final stage. As part of this process, trial runs are being successfully conducted along the entire corridor up to Malviya Nagar Chauraha Metro Station.