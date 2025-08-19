 Thief Electrocuted, Another Injured While Fleeing; MP Police Officer Carries Suspect On His Back For Treatment-- VIDEO
The accused was later admitted to a government hospital for treatment

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A theft attempt in Madhya Pradesh took a dramatic turn when one of the accused was electrocuted and the other sustained serious injuries while trying to escape from the police..

In a selfless display of humanity, Kannod police station in-charge carried the injured accused on his back for nearly a kilometre to ensure he receives timely medical attention.

According to a report of Times Of India, a group of miscreants was attempting theft in the area when a police team reached the spot. In their bid to escape, one of the accused allegedly came in contact with a live electric wire and died on the spot. Another sustained injuries while running through rough terrain.

Check out the video below:

In the video, the thief can be seen in a critical condition where few cops were assisting to lift the accused onto the in-charge's back.

The accused was later admitted to a government hospital for treatment. Police said further investigation into the attempted theft and the circumstances of the electrocution is underway.

