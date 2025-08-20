Madhya Pradesh: Father-Son Duo Caught For Burglary At Bank DGM's House In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a startling revelation, Indore police have arrested a man who, along with his son, committed a high-profile burglary at the residence of a Deputy General Manager (DGM) of a nationalised bank.

The accused—Jeet Singh Tank, a native of Mandhata, Khandwa and belonging to the Sikligar community—used wigs and fake car registration plates in an elaborate attempt to evade detection.

The burglary took place at the home of Sanjay Mane, DGM of a nationalised bank in Hyderabad, located in Manavta Nagar under the Kanadiya police station jurisdiction, said additional DCP (Zone-2) Amrendra Singh.

Mane was away in Hyderabad from July 18 to August 1. Upon returning, he discovered his house had been broken into. The locks were found damaged, and valuables including gold jewellery, diamond ornaments, Rs 44,000 in cash, and US dollar 100 in foreign currency were missing, along with keys to two bank lockers.

The break-in, as revealed through CCTV footage, occurred in the early hours of July 31, between 2:30 am and 3:00 am. A formal complaint was lodged, following which a special investigation team was formed under Additional DCP (Zone-2) Amrendra Singh and ACP (Khajrana) Kundan Mandloi.

Using technical surveillance and CCTV analysis, police identified the accused as Jeet Singh Tank. He was arrested on August 17. During interrogation, Tank confessed to executing the burglary along with his son, Akshay Singh, and another accomplice, Suraj Maratha. To conceal his identity, he wore a wig and used a car with tampered registration plates.

Police recovered stolen goods worth approximately Rs 8.75 lakh. This includes gold ornaments, a motorcycle allegedly purchased with stolen money, foreign currency, the car used in the crime, and burglary tools.

Tank also admitted to two other burglaries committed in the Annapurna police station area on July 26 and 28, along with his son and accomplice. A manhunt has been launched to trace the remaining accused, including Akshay Singh and Suraj Maratha.

According to police records, Jeet Singh Tank has a previous criminal history and had earlier served jail time for a theft case in Dewas.