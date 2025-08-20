German Companies Keen On Setting Tech Innovation Centre In Indore City | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A high level delegation of leading German companies has considered the city as an emerging hub of innovation and showed keen interest in setting up its Technology Innovation Centre here. They have agreed on further coordination with Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) to take-up the matter further.

A delegation of leading German companies, engaged in Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and Innovation, expressed their willingness in an interactive roundtable meeting held with Himanshu Prajapati, executive director of Indore Regional Office of MPIDC here on Tuesday.

The delegation of German companies met Prajapati at his office on the second day of its 5-day tour. The delegation is on a tour of the State under the leadership of the German India Innovation Corridor (GIIC) and in collaboration with MPIDC.

ED of MPIDC Prajapati, while leading the roundtable session, said that the government is playing an active and motivating role in international partnerships, technical cooperation and enterprise development. He said that today marks the beginning of a new partnership between Madhya Pradesh and Germany's leading AI and IoT innovators.

Prajapati specifically underlined that the operating cost in the city is much lower than in metro cities, while the liveability of the city makes it even more attractive for entrepreneurs and investors to work here.

He also mentioned that there is a great synchronisation & synergy between the innovative products developed by German companies and the needs of India, be it the government or the industry. This is why this period will pave the way for a long-term strategic partnership.

Earlier, the delegation visited Innovation Labs, where they got a first-hand experience of AI, Data Analytics, IoT and Enterprise Software projects. They also held discussions with a group of 50 people from local start-ups. The day started with a Design Thinking Workshop, in which there was an in-depth discussion on innovation and problem solving.

In evening, the delegation visited major tourist places of the city like Rajwada, Lalbagh Palace and Sarafa Bazaar and experienced the local culture and consumer market features.

Delegation overwhelmed by dynamism of entrepreneurs

Leading companies such as Tilers, Halonic, Stax, Q-Connect AG and Cloud Squid, who were part of the delegation, described the meeting with Prajapati, people of start-ups and visiting the labs as a positive and useful experience.

According to them, the dynamism, innovation potential and abundance of opportunities of the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem are extremely inspiring.

The members of the delegation said that they are highly impressed by India's entrepreneurial environment, young talent and technological innovation.