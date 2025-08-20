Indore: DGP Awards 9 Cops For Solving Blind Murder Mystery | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 9 policemen from Indore Police’s Zone-4 were awarded with cash prize by DGP Kailash Makwana on Tuesday for their commendable job and the investigation in solving a blind murder mystery and arresting three accused in connection with the same.

The DGP also praised the police team for working with such dedication in the future as well. The body of a man with stab wounds was recovered in Chandan Nagar area on August 10.

A case of murder was registered but the police had to face difficulties in identifying the deceased and the killers as no concrete evidence was recovered from the spot. A team led by two sub-inspector level police officers was constituted for investigation and to arrest the accused.

Read Also Missing Civil Judge Aspirant Archana Tiwari Found In Uttar Pradesh's Kheri District

The team examined CCTVs and collected technical evidence and managed to identify the three accused and arrested them recently. The mobile phone of the deceased, his Aadhaar Card, a knife used in the crime and cash robbed from the deceased were also recovered by the police team.

The DGP announced a cash reward for the team for their dedication. A cash price for SI Sourabh Kushwah from Chandan Nagar police station (Rs 8k), SI Ramkumar Raghuwanshi from Raoji Bazar police station (Rs 7k), head constable Balram Chouhan from Chandan Nagar police station (Rs 6k), head constable Jogesh Lashkari from Aerodrome police station (Rs 6k), constable Dheeraj Pandey from DRP Lines

(Rs 6k), constable Vishwendra Jat from Annapurna police station (Rs 6k), constable Krishna Chandra Sharma from Dwarkapuri police station (Rs 4k), constable Gourav Parmar from cyber cell of city police (Rs 3k) and constable Rakesh Vishwakarma from Annapurna police station (Rs 3k) was announced by the DGP.