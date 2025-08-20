Indore Municipal Corporation Awards ₹1,073 Crore Project To Enhance Water Supply | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major push to strengthen its urban infrastructure, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has awarded a Rs 1,073 crore water supply project to SPML Infra Ltd under the Government of India’s AMRUT 2.0 programme.

The project is aimed at making Indore “water secure” and enhance access to safe and reliable drinking water for its rapidly growing population.

The project, which includes a 10-year operation and maintenance (O&M) contract, is expected to benefit an additional more than 20 lakh residents. Officials say the investment will not only address the city’s rising demand for potable water but also ensure long-term sustainability in line with national priorities for urban development.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) component is expected to be completed within 30 months, including monsoon seasons, after which SPML Infra will manage operations and maintenance for a decade.

Transformative step for Indore

Indore, widely recognised as India’s cleanest city for consecutive years, has consistently focused on improving its civic infrastructure. With water demand rising alongside population and urban expansion, IMC officials emphasised the importance of this project in ensuring uninterrupted, high-quality water supply.

“This is a transformative project for Indore,” IMC representatives said while announcing the award. “As one of India’s cleanest cities, Indore is committed not just to maintaining sanitation but also to building resilient infrastructure that directly improves citizens’ lives.

With this initiative, we aim to strengthen the city’s water network and ensure continuous, high-quality water supply for years to come,” they added.

Part of national mission

The project is being implemented under AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation), the Union Government’s flagship programme to promote universal water supply coverage, water security and sustainable urban development.

Launched in October 2021, AMRUT 2.0 places strong emphasis on reliable drinking water access, water source conservation, and digital monitoring of water distribution networks.

For Indore, the partnership with SPML Infra is expected to set new benchmarks in urban water management. The advanced treatment and pumping facilities, combined with robust transmission infrastructure, are designed to provide equitable distribution and reduce losses in the system.

Step toward self-reliance

Urban planners note that the project could have long-term benefits beyond water security. By integrating modern technology and sustainable operations, Indore is positioning itself as a model for other Indian cities facing similar challenges of population growth, climate change and resource management.

IMC reaffirmed that the initiative reflects its commitment to citizen well-being. “Our focus is on creating infrastructure that is future-ready and resilient,” officials said. “This project under AMRUT 2.0 is a key milestone in our journey towards sustainable urban development,” they added.

Comprehensive Infrastructure Plan

Construction of a 1,650 MLD raw water intake structure with a modern pumping station

Development of a 400 MLD Water Treatment Plant (WTP) designed with cutting-edge technology to meet stringent quality standards

Installation of clear water booster pumping stations and pumping mains to ensure smooth transmission across the city

Laying of a 22-kilometre transmission pipeline, with diameters ranging from 1200 mm to 2337 mm

Establishment of an integrated 132/33 kV electrical substation to power the system efficiently.