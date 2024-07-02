Bhopal Municipal Corporation Meet: Lalghati Guest House Operating 3 Marriage Halls On Permission Of 1

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) convened a budget council meeting where discussions on several critical issues were held on Tuesday.

Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai emphasised obeying National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) orders for garbage collection and disposal, saying that the city generates 100 tonnes of garbage daily.

Mayor-in-Council Jitendra Shukla noted that no work orders were issued in the interim budget of 2024-25, meaning no new development projects were started during the model code of conduct period. The interim budget was ₹808 crore, covering three months.

Leader of the opposition, Shabista Zaki, raised concerns about the lack of new development work, despite over 50 tenders being issued from the interim budget.

The Question Hour

During the question hour, Corporator Danish Khan of Ward 77 highlighted issues with the utilisation of funds. He claimed that ₹37 lakh was used in his ward, but work worth ₹71 lakh, shown as completed in RTI, had not been done.

BMC Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi instructed that RTI information must be accurate.

Water Tax Collection & Sanitation Concerns

Corporator Nasim Gafoor questioned why BMC was not collecting water taxes despite providing water services. MIC member Ashok Vani revealed that there are 1,800 kiosks in Bhopal and stressed the need to remove illegal ones, as instructed by Mayor Malti Rai.

Poor sanitation was a major issue, with complaints about the lack of polythene or tarpaulin to cover garbage, making it hard to separate dry and wet waste. MIC member RK Baghel defended the local officers, saying they should not be blamed and pointed out their efforts in cleaning waste during Eid.

Community Hall Assurances, Tree Cutting & Illegal Constructions

Mayor Malti Rai assured the community that new community halls will be built in Kolar and Karond satellite townships, an issue raised by MIC member Ravindra Yati. The problem of illegal construction on the Karbala pump house was also discussed.

The issue of tree cutting in Lalghati's catchment area was brought up, with notices issued regarding the cutting of over 300 trees for parking at a guest house with 14 AC rooms. The guest house was granted permission for one marriage hall but was operating three while paying tax for only one.