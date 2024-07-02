Jal Nal Yojana Flop In MP Village, Locals Forced To Drink Dirty Water From Well; Over Dozen Residents Fall Sick

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Over a dozen villagers fell sick after consuming contaminated water from the community well in a village in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. The villagers complained of vomiting and diarrhea and were admitted to a sub-health center.

The incident was reported in Thati Pura village in Kailaras tehsil. As soon as the news reached the health department, a medical team was sent to Thati Pura village, and medicine was mixed in the well to decontaminate the water.

According to information, Thati Pura village in Kailaras has been reeling under a potable water crisis for years. Wealthy people from the village collect water from dry wells through a pipeline and sell it to the villagers for ₹300 to ₹500 per month via a submersible pump.

The villagers have raised multiple complaints regarding a shortage of drinking water, but no heed was paid.

Read Also MP: Thousands Of Fishes Dies In Kwari River Due To Discharge Of Contaminated Water From Stop Dam

Jal Nal Yojana super flop

The district administration said that bores were installed several times in the village, but water couldn't be found despite digging several hundred feet. In fact, the water tank built by the Madhya Pradesh government under the Nal Jal Yojana has completely failed.

The contractor took back the pipeline laid by the Jal Nal Yojana. The villagers have also complained about this, but no action has been taken against the contractor so far. The villagers complained that there is a problem with water every day; even drinking water is not available. No action from the administration has forced people to drink dirty water.