MP: Thousands Of Fishes Dies In Kwari River Due To Discharge Of Contaminated Water From Stop Dam

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident near the Kwari River, heavy mortality among fish has been reported due to contaminated water from the Stop Dam. Every night, toxic water laden with chemicals, including hidden solvents from at least half a dozen factories, is released into the river, causing widespread death among aquatic life.

Local villagers, upon noticing dead fish floating in the reservoir, quickly mobilized to set up nets to retrieve the affected fish, aiming to salvage what they could. These fish were destined for local markets, posing a serious health risk due to potential contamination from the poisoned water.

This incident echoes a similar catastrophe last year when a large number of livestock fell ill due to contaminated water sources in the area. Authorities have been alerted, but local environmental activists and residents are demanding swift action to mitigate further damage and ensure the safety of both wildlife and local communities dependent on these resources.

In a recent case, around 15 caracasses of pigs was found in the Kwari River. As many as 110 pigs died of a suspicions disease within a fortnight in Rampur. The incident came to light after their carcasses were found in the nearby Kwari River.