 MP Bizarre! 15 Days...& 100 Pigs Die Of Suspicious Disease in Morena, Carcasses Found In Kwari River
Before death, the pig's face becomes red and its ears turn red.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 110 pigs died of a suspicions disease within a fortnight in Rampur. The incident came to light after their carcasses were found in the nearby Kwari River.

The pig owners neglected to seek medical help or dispose of the dead pigs properly.

Accoding to information, pigs owner Banno Balmik said that he has lost over 90 pigs within 15 days. Before death, the pig's face becomes red and its ears turn red. It gives up food and dies with 48 to 72 hours. This disease has also been heard in Sabalgarh and Shivpuri.

Notably, the cost of a pig is 10,000 rupees.

