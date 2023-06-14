Bhopal Satpura Bhawan: Fault 3- Fire Brigades Ran Out Of Water; Govt Building Found Poorly Equipped To Tackle Fire

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This 65-year old Satpura Bhawan building, which is one of three prime administrative buildings of state government on Arera Hills, was found ill-equipped to tackle fire. There were no fire hydrants and sprinklers in the building. Fire engulfed most of the part of Satpura Bhawan damaging assets and thousands of government files and records. The fire fighting situation in Vindhyachal Bhawan and Vallabh Bhawan is not different.

Sajid Khan, BMC fire officer, said, “ 60-65 years old Satpura Bhavan is highly ill-equipped to fight fire. Police fire brigade is just behind the Vindyachal Bhavan. It is a total failure on part of the police fire brigade which has been assigned to tackle all fire incidents in government buildings.”

‘Fire brigades ran out of water’

Speaking to media, Additional Director of Health Department Mallika Nigam Nagar revealed that there was some delay in the arrival of firefighters. Two fire brigades had come on the spot but their water had run out, then arrangements of more water were made but by then it had been an hour and three to four rooms were caught on fire.