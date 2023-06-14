Bhopal: Satpura burns as fire-fighting tools go phut

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The failure of the fire services to douse the flames at the third floor of the six-storey Satpura Bhawan indicates that the equipment it brought to handle an emergency situation went phut on Monday.

The incident exposed a chink in the armour of the fire services department which a stone’s throw away from the Satpura Bhawan- a key state government building. Massive fire continued to flare up for over 17 hours in the 6-storey building destroying government offices and documents.

While the police fire brigade is at hardly 500 meter away, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) two hi-tech hydraulic fire fighter machines worth crores of rupees could not be deployed to douse the blaze that spread out up to the sixth floor of the building.

BMC officials said there was no space to operate the hydraulic machines because of the construction pattern of the building. “Fire was completely doused at 9:00am. BMC has two hi-tech fire fighters and they can cover 17-18 storey buildings. But at Satpura Bhawan, there was no scope to operate these machines within the given space. Strong winds made the situation worse for firefighters,” said BMC fire officer Rameshwar Neel. ADG police (fire brigade) Ashutosh Rai said, “We are examining the inferno at Satpura Bhawan. Only after the complete assessment, we will be able to come to a conclusion how it happened. Still firefighters are still on the premises.”

Building ill-equipped to fight fire

This 65-year old Satpura Bhawan building, which is one of three prime administrative buildings of state government on Arera Hills, was found ill-equipped to tackle fire. There were no fire hydrants and sprinklers in the building. Fire engulfed most of the part of Satpura Bhawan damaging assets and thousands of government files and records. The fire fighting situation in Vindhyachal Bhawan and Vallabh Bhawan is not different.

Sajid Khan, BMC fire officer, said, “ 60-65 years old Satpura Bhavan is highly ill-equipped to fight fire. Police fire brigade is just behind the Vindyachal Bhavan. It is a total failure on part of the police fire brigade which has been assigned to tackle all fire incidents in government buildings.”

‘Fire alarm didn't go off, firefighters reached late’

Additional Director of Health Department Mallika Nigam Nagar on Tuesday said that the fire alarm had not gone off when the fire broke out at Satpura Bhawan and there was also a delay in firefighters reaching the spot.

Speaking to media, Nagar said, "The fire alarm did not go off. When we got the information that the fire broke out in the building, we immediately evacuated the people from all the floors of the building and also informed the fire brigade at the same time. But there was some delay in the arrival of firefighters. Two fire brigades had come on the spot but their water had run out, then arrangements of more water were made but by then it had been an hour and three to four rooms were caught on fire.

"When asked about the reason why the fire alarm did not work, she replied, "It is a matter of investigation, the inquiry committee is investigating it and they will submit its report, then it will be known what were the actual reasons."