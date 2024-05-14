Bhopal: BJP’s Influence Increases In Urban, Rural Bodies In Lok Sabha Polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Lok Sabha election results will be declared on June 4, but the BJP has pulled off profits before this. The ruling party’s influence has increased in urban and rural bodies. As a large number of Congress leaders have joined the BJP, the ruling party has got many public representatives in rural and urban areas.

At the time of the Lok Sabha election, out of 16 municipal corporations in the state, the BJP had nine and the Congress five mayors. The AAP and Independent had one each. Now, the BJP has 12 mayors, the Congress three and the AAP one. Independent mayor of Katni, Preeti Suri, who won the election on the Congress ticket, joined the BJP.

Apart from her, Morena mayor Sharda Solanki and Jabalpur mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh Annu defected to the BJP. Chhindwara mayor Vikram Ahake, who joined the BJP, returned to the Congress. Else, the BJP would have 13 mayors. Now, the Congress has mayors in Rewa, Gwalior and Chhindwara. Damoh district Panchayat chairperson Ranjeeta Patel, deputy chairperson Manju Katare, a member of Satna district Panchayat Sanjay Singh Kachchwah and many other Janpad and Panchayat members joined the BJP. As a result, the hope of BJP has is very high in the places where it does not have district Panchayat chairmen.

According to the BJP’s joining cell, 200 Sarpanchs and Parshads joined the BJP. As they have defected to the BJP, there are chances of the ruling party getting a majority in urban bodies and in district Panchayats in the coming days.

BJP gets majority in Chhindwara

There are 48 councillors in Chhindwara Municipal Corporation – 26 belong to the Congress and 19 to the BJP and three independents. Since seven councillors joined the BJP and since the party has 26 councillors, the Congress is in minority.