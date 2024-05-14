Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Idgah Hills, Mandakini Square & More; Check Full List Below

Representative picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a schedule of power outages for May 15, 2024, affecting several neighborhoods across the city. These planned interruptions are strategically timed to facilitate essential maintenance and repair work throughout the day. Residents are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to mitigate any inconvenience caused by these scheduled power disruptions.

Areas and Timings

Area: Bagmugaliya extension, Amrapali Market. and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Idgah Hills, TB Hospital, E.M.R.I., 108 Ambulance office, BDA Colony, Police Colony and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Indra Vihar-b,& c sector, Panchwati and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 1:00 Pm

Area: Old vidhan Sabha, MVM College, Police Control Room, Jinsi, My Car, CI motor, Neem Road and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Mandakini Square, Khadim Square, MRF Tyre, Windsor Square, Gurukripa Tower Drishti Retail H T. Connection and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 05:00 Pm

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.