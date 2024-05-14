MP Tragic Tuesday: Five Lives Lost In Separate Drowning Incidents

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two cases of drowning were reported in two districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. A total of five people met their fate in these unfortunate incidents. Three boys drowned in Chhatarpur and two men drowned in Vidisha.

Chhatarpur

Tragedy struck Ramjhala village, situated under the jurisdiction of the Chandla police station, approximately 80 kilometers from Chhatarpur, on Monday when two brothers and their cousin drowned while bathing in a local pond.

According to PTI, when the children failed to return home, their worried family members initiated a search. After some time, the bodies of the three youngsters were discovered in the evening.

The victims have been identified as Vijay Anuragi (8), his younger brother Kisari (6), and their cousin Ritik (5).

Vidisha

In the district of Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, two men drowned in the Betwa River in Nolakhi village under Ganj Basoda police station limits. The two men were bathing in the river at the time of the incident.

The victims were identified after their body was fished out by a team of rescuers. The victims are identified as Kamlesh Raghuvanshi (45) and Bhola Joshi (25)

According to information, police of the respective districts have filed an accidental death report regarding both the cases.