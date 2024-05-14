Bhopal: Man Consumes Mosquito Repellent Over Harassment, Records It On Phone

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man attempted suicide by allegedly consuming mosquito repellent on Monday over alleged harassment by two of his acquaintances, both of whom are listed criminals, said police on Monday. The man recorded a video of his suicide bid to apprise the police of his reason to take extreme step, said the police, adding that the man managed to survive.

After the video went viral, one of the men accused of harassment also consumed poison, said police. He is currently being treated at the hospital. Shahpura TI Raghunath Singh told Free Press that Awtar Singh Rajput (27), who used to work as a van driver, consumed mosquito repellent and recorded the incident on mobile. The man in the video alleged that two of his acquaintances, Paras Meena and Rahul Meena, often got him implicated in false cases and got him jailed, said police, adding that he accused the two of taking possession of his kiosk illegally. Rajput was rushed to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, TI Singh said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

After the video went viral, one of the alleged accused, Paras Meena also consumed poison, accusing Rajput of defaming him. He said Rajput got him externed from Bhopal once, and often lodged false complaints against him at the police station. He too, has survived and is being treated, the police said.