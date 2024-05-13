CBSE Class 12 Results: Check Out Bhopal Toppers School-Wise

Students of St. Joseph's Co-Ed School, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released much-awaited results of Class 12 and Class 10 on Monday. Last year, the results were declared on May 12.

This year, around 39 lakh candidates across the country registered for the CBSE Board exams for both-- classes 10 and 12. According to the board, over 24,000 candidates have scored above 95 percent, and over 1.16 lakh have scored above 90 percent this year.

Bhopal's top schools have released their list of toppers and outperforming students. Let's take a look at all the toppers from these respective schools.

Delhi Public School

On top of the leaderboard is Rajvi Sharma with a score of 99%. The school has claimed Rajvi, a humanities student, to be the Bhopal's topper. Closely following is Kanchi Goyal with 98.4% and Jaivir Singh Malik with 97.6%.

Stream wise toppers are as follows:

Humanities:

1. Rajvi Sharma - 99%

2. Kanchi Goyal - 98.4%

3. Adaa Ahmed - 97.4%

PCM/PCB:

1. Jaivir Singh Malik - 97.6%

2. Avika Jain - 97.4%

3. Soumil Saxena - 97%

Commerce:

1. Dhanya Pandya - 97.2%

2. Medha Gupta - 96.4%

3. Mishika Chhajed - 94.8%

St. Joseph's Co-Ed School

With a total of 273 students appearing in the XII board exams, 146 out of those were boys, whereas 127 were girls. Ranking top in the school is Navya Sharma with 96.4%. On the second place is Babandeep Singh Ahluwalia with 95.8%. Closely following Ahluwalia is Adya Pandey with 95.2%.

Stream wise toppers are as follows:

Humanities:

1. Navya Sharma - 96.4%

2. Arushi Sahu - 94.6%

3. Safa Fatima - 93.8%

PCM/PCB

1. Mudita Yadav & Vaishnavi Dubey - 93.6%

2. Harsh Sharma - 93.4%

3. Mansi Pillai- 93%

Commerce:

1. Babandeep Singh Ahluwalia - 95.8%

2. Adya Pandey - 95.2%

3. Bhoomika Sharma - 95%

Carmel Convent Sr. Sec. School

Manjri Swarnkar of Carmel Convent made her parents proud by bagging 96.8%-- highest in her school. Second in the list are Avni Jain and Tanya Menghani with a close margin of 96.6%.

Stream wise toppers are as follows:

Humanities:

1. Al Zabi Hanif - 95.2%

2. Namami Maheshwari - 94.6%

3. Aashi Adhruj - 94%

PCM/PCB

1. Tanya Menghani & Nishtha Singh - 96.4%

2. Archisha Naik - 95.8%

3. Khushbu Siddharth- 95.6%

Commerce:

1. Manjri Swarnkar - 96.8%

2. Avni Jain - 96.4%

3. Evangeline Saji - 96%