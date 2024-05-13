MP Weather Update: Intense Heat & Unusual Rainfall Patterns Grip Bhopal; Orange Alert In 10 Districts

Representative Image | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the month of May, there is a trend of intense heat in Bhopal. In the first week, mercury has already soared to 42.4 degrees Celsius. On Sunday-Monday night, there was intermittent rainfall throughout. Rainfall is possible along with strong winds.

According to the meteorological department, Bhopal has experienced the highest rainfall in 10 years for the fourth time. Clouds will persist for the next 3 days.

In Bhopal, there has been a total of 5.7 millimeters of rainfall this month. On Sunday-Monday night alone, 3.2 millimeters of rainfall was recorded.

According to information, on May 21, 2016, the temperature in Bhopal reached 46.7 degrees Celsius, which is the all-time heat record. This time, there is an expectation of intense heat in the third week of May.

The Meteorological department explained that due to three western disturbances, cyclonic circulation, and the presence of a trough line, the weather system is active. Many cities in the state are experiencing heavy rain along with hail. Therefore, the weather has changed in Bhopal as well.

Looking at the data from 2014 to 2023, the temperature reached a record high of 46.7 degrees Celsius once. Additionally, it exceeded 45 degrees Celsius four times. The hottest years were 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022.

Weather predictions for the next four days:

May 13: There is an orange alert in Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, and Seoni. There is also a slight chance of Hail. While in Alirajpur, Dhar, Jhabua, Ratlam, Indore, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Bhopal, Harda, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, and Balaghat, there will be light rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorm activity.

May 14: Heavy rain is possible in Jhabua, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Dewas, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, and Seoni. Meanwhile, there is an alert for rain in Alirajpur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, Shajapur, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori, and Balaghat.

May 15: There is an orange alert in Chhindwara, Pandhurna, and Seoni. There will be thunder, lightning, and cloudy weather in Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Katni, Damoh, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Betul, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Badwani, Dhar, and Alirajpur.

May 16: Cloudy weather will persist in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Badwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, and Dindori. Winds may also blow at speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour.