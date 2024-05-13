MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 Live: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, CM Mohan Yadav Cast Vote

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav cast vote
Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav cast vote along with his wife.
CM Mohan Yadav cast Vote
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav casted his vote at polling station in Ujjain on Monday.
Voter queue at Chappan Dukaan Indore
Voters after casting their votes queued up at Chappan Dukaan Indore to get free Poha-Jalebi and Ice-crems.
Long Queue in Mandsaur constituency
A long queue of male and female voters was seen at polling station number 43 in Mandsaur district since 7 am.
Women voters cast vote
Women voters throng polling booth to exercise their franchise at one of the polling booths in Sangam Nagar area.
Voting Begins at 7 am
The polling in the state commenced at 7 am on Monday. Huge excitement can be seen among voters. They reach early to exercise their franchise in order to evade scorching sun. 16 votes were cast at Sanwariya Nagar in Indore polling booth by 7.20 am.
BJP vs NOTA in Indore
Only BJP tables can be seen near polling booths in Indore. Tables of Congress, which is batting for NOTA, and other parties/candidates missing. Voters say they are casting ballots to candidates not NOTA.