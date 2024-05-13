MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 Live: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, CM Mohan Yadav Cast Vote

Women voters cast vote

Women voters throng polling booth to exercise their franchise at one of the polling booths in Sangam Nagar area.

Voting Begins at 7 am

The polling in the state commenced at 7 am on Monday. Huge excitement can be seen among voters. They reach early to exercise their franchise in order to evade scorching sun. 16 votes were cast at Sanwariya Nagar in Indore polling booth by 7.20 am.

BJP vs NOTA in Indore

Only BJP tables can be seen near polling booths in Indore. Tables of Congress, which is batting for NOTA, and other parties/candidates missing. Voters say they are casting ballots to candidates not NOTA.