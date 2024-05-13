MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: Presiding Officer In Ujjain Replaced Amid Voting

A polling booth in Ujjain |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of allegations that political slogans were raised inside the polling station in Ujjain, the presiding officer deployed at the city's New National Public School, Aarti Rane, was replaced on Monday morning. A sector officer replaced her by Dr. Sneha Porwal within an hour after the voting started.

The matter will be investigated by the collector.

This was informed by Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan while interacting with media persons on Monday morning.

Notice issued to Sector Officer In Mandsaur

Moreover, as a slogan of a political party was found written near the selfie point at polling booth number 45 in Mandsaur, notices have been issued to Sector Officer Babita and Sector Police Officer Radheshyam Prajapati.

The notice was issued alleging negligence by the sector officer as to the how the scribbled slogans went unnoticed.

Officer dies after distributing election kits

In another case, a development block education officer in Dhar, Suman Kumar Wasne, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at home on Sunday night. The officer had reached home after discharging his duty and distributing election material, when he suddenly felt uneasy and succmbed to heart attack.