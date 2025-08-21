Locopilot Applies Emergency Brakes, Saves Satna Youth Lying On Track By A Few Inches

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the passengers at Satna railway station on Thursday morning when a youth lay down on the rail tracks to attempt suicide. It was time for the departure of the Shraddha Setu Superfast Express. The alert loco pilot saw the youth and quickly applied brakes.

The train stopped merely a few inches away from the youth, averting a major accident. He was rescued immediately.

The youth has been identified as Yuvraj, alias Deepak Varman, a resident of Bhujwa Mohalla in Satna. He fell unconscious and was rushed to the district hospital.

According to information, the incident happened on platform number 1 of Satna railway station on Thursday. The clock struck 8:30am, and train number 22614, the Shraddha Setu Superfast Express, was all set to leave for the next station, Jabalpur, as per the schedule. The locopilot sounded the horn, the guard showed the green flag, and the wheels started to run. Suddenly, a youth jumped off the platform and lay down on the track in front of the approaching train.

The locopilot saw and applied the brakes. The train wheels dragged on the track with the screeching sound and halted merely a few inches before.

Yuvraj was saved. He is currently under treatment. Once he gains consciousness, he will be counselled to know the reason behind his suicide attempt.

‘Shraddha Setu Superfast’ delayed by 10 minutes

Consequently, the Shraddha Setu Superfast Express stood on platform number one of Satna Junction and departed 10 minutes late.

Train no. 22614, the Shraddha Setu Superfast Express, runs between Ayodhya Cantt (AYC) and Rameswaram (RMM).