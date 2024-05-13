Indore Shocker: 18-Year-Old Newlywed Woman Dies After Experiencing Extreme Swelling On Face & Hands

File photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A newlywed woman died under mysterious circumstances in the Dwarkapuri area of Indore, police said on Monday.

The bride, identified as 18-year-old Saloni, got married only a week ago when she complained of swelling in her hands and feet. She was taken to the hospital, where the doctors referred her to the emergency room. Unfortunately, she passed away.

According to information obtained from the family, Saloni got married on May 6 and was already suffering from fever. Two days after the wedding, she went to her maternal home. On Saturday, her husband, Vikas Mandloi brought her back home from her maternal home. Saloni's health started deteriorating the next day and she passed away at night.

According to information, Saloni's grandmother Subhadra, mentioned that her husband informed about her deteriorating health on Sunday afternoon. He said that Saloni was suffering frim fever and had swelling on face, hands and feet.

Hearing the news, Saloni's brother rushed to bring her back from her in-laws' house. The brother-sister duo could hardly travel a kilometer , when her condition started worsening. She was, then, taken to a local clinic where she was referred to the MY Hospital. After a brief treatment, Saloni passed away.

According to the police, an investigation is ongoing. Further details will be revealed after the post-mortem report