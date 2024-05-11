 Bhopal Debt-Ridden Man Ends Life By Consuming Poison Inside Parked Car
Bhopal Debt-Ridden Man Ends Life By Consuming Poison Inside Parked Car

The man consumed poison, and recorded a video which he send it to his wife, accusing his business partners of fraud and not returning the money they owed him

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old debt-ridden man allegedly committed suicide inside his car parked near the Maharashtra Bhawan building located in TT Nagar area of the city on Friday evening, the police said. He had ingested poison, which caused his death, investigating officials at the TT Nagar police station confirmed.

As per TT Nagar police station TI Ashok Gautam, the man who took the extreme step has been identified as Radheshyam Sen (45). The police were informed of the incident, when several passers-by noticed Sen lying inside his car in a suspicious manner. The police rushed to the spot, after being informed of the incident, and opened the car to discover Sen dead.

With the help of the documents recovered from him, the police were able to ascertain his identity, and contacted his kin and informed them of his death. His wife told the police she received a video from him, in which he levelled allegations of fraud on his three business partners, named Jagadeesh Arora, Anil Arora and Ajay Arora, owners of a private distillery.

In the video, Sen is heard saying that was debt-ridden, and the trio owed him hefty amounts of money, since his involvement in the company as a partner. He added that in 2022, the trio gave him Rs 15 lakh to shut his mouth and not approach the police. He pleaded with the police to carry out strict action against the trio and get his family out of debt.

The police said they are probing the incident, and further details are awaited. Sen’s body has been sent to the hospital for post-mortem, they added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

