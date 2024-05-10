 Bhopal: Out On Picnic, 3 Friends Drown At Ghoda Pachad Dam
Bhopal: Out On Picnic, 3 Friends Drown At Ghoda Pachad Dam

The deceased did not know how to swim, and the spot where they drowned had a depth of 15 feet, Sen said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit - Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three men drowned in a dam during a picnic in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district, police said on Friday.

A group of seven youngsters were picnicking at Ghoda Pachad dam in the Bilkhiria area, about 20 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday evening, inspector Virendra Kumar Sen of Bilkhiria police station told PTI.

The state disaster response force (SDRF) retrieved the body of Arjun Malviya (20) from the dam on Friday morning, and divers from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation fished out Nitin Narvade (23) and Sanjay Mehar (26) late on Thursday night, he said.

According to the police, the three friends were out on a picnic at Ghoda Pachad dam on Thursday. One of them, Arjun Malviya ventured into the dam around 6 pm to take bath, could not handle the rushing water current. Seeing him struggling, his other two friends-- Nitin Narvade and Sanjay Mehar, jumped in to rescue him. The water flow was so high that all three drowned.

The deceased did not know how to swim, and the spot where they drowned had a depth of 15 feet, Sen said.

The police have registered a case after recording the statements of others in the group, he added.

