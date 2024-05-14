MP: Home Guard Jawan Killed, 9 Injured After Bus Carrying Polling Parties Rams Into Parked Truck In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A bus carrying polling personnel met with a severe accident in Mandsaur, a few hours after the voting concluded on Tuesday evening. The bus collided with a parked truck near Rathore Colony in Suwasra on the Mandsaur-Suwasra road.

The accident resulted in the death of a Home Guard jawan and left nine others injured, two of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 7 am on Tuesday morning, when the bus, carrying election workers who had been collecting voting materials late into the night for the Lok Sabha elections, collided with the rear of a truck that was parked on the road with a burst tyre. The injured were rushed to the district hospital, with two of them requiring immediate medical attention after being stabilised at Suwasra.

The deceased Home Guard jawan was identified as 34-year-old Manohar Singh. Additionally, seven employees of the election team sustained injuries, while the truck driver suffered serious leg injuries. The driver of the bus fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Authorities, including TI Kamlesh Prajapati, responded swiftly to the accident, coordinating the transport of the injured to the hospital. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident and locate the absconding bus driver.