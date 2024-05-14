MP Updates: Auto Carrying Devotees To Salkanpur Temple Collides with Tree, 4 Injured; Out For Pool Party, Cab Driver Drowns To Death In Gwalior

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were injured after an autorickshaw collided with a tree near Delabadi Ghat in Rehti district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

According to information, the auto was carrying three passengers from from Bhopal to Salkanpur temple of Bijasan Devi. As they reached near Delabadi Ghat, the driver lost the control and collided with a tree.

The information of the accident was first given by the travelers to dial 100, following which the team reached the spot and admitted the injured to the community health center in Rehti for treatment.

Cab Driver Drowned in Swimming Pool in Gwalior

In another unfortunate incident, a cab driver drowned in a swimming pool in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening. The driver had gone to Badagaon Khurjari with his friends for a pool party. The pool party unfortunately ended up claiming the driver’s life. The driver is identified as Pawan Verma.

According to information, after paying an entry fee of rs.100, Pawan and his friends entered the pool and before entering allegedly they consumed alcohol.

Afterwards, all the friends were partying in the pool when suddenly Pawan Verma took a dive from above and went into the water. After that, he didn't surface. His friends searched for him for a while, and then he was spotted floating on the water.

When his friends saw him, there was no movement in his body. Immediately, they took him to the hospital where the doctor declared Pawan dead upon checking his pulse. As soon as the information of the incident was received, the police reached the spot and after investigation, the body was kept under observation for autopsy