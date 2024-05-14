 MP Updates: Auto Carrying Devotees To Salkanpur Temple Collides with Tree, 4 Injured; Out For Pool Party, Cab Driver Drowns To Death In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Updates: Auto Carrying Devotees To Salkanpur Temple Collides with Tree, 4 Injured; Out For Pool Party, Cab Driver Drowns To Death In Gwalior

MP Updates: Auto Carrying Devotees To Salkanpur Temple Collides with Tree, 4 Injured; Out For Pool Party, Cab Driver Drowns To Death In Gwalior

According to information, passengers riding in the auto were going from Bhopal to Salkanpur to visit the temple of Bijasan Devi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were injured after an autorickshaw collided with a tree near Delabadi Ghat in Rehti district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

According to information, the auto was carrying three passengers from from Bhopal to Salkanpur temple of Bijasan Devi. As they reached near Delabadi Ghat, the driver lost the control and collided with a tree.

The information of the accident was first given by the travelers to dial 100, following which the team reached the spot and admitted the injured to the community health center in Rehti for treatment.

Read Also
VIDEO: Bhopal Man Consumes Mosquito Repellent Citing Harassment, Records It On Phone; Accused...
article-image

Cab Driver Drowned in Swimming Pool in Gwalior

In another unfortunate incident, a cab driver drowned in a swimming pool in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening. The driver had gone to Badagaon Khurjari with his friends for a pool party. The pool party unfortunately ended up claiming the driver’s life. The driver is identified as Pawan Verma.

According to information, after paying an entry fee of rs.100, Pawan and his friends entered the pool and before entering allegedly they consumed alcohol.

Afterwards, all the friends were partying in the pool when suddenly Pawan Verma took a dive from above and went into the water. After that, he didn't surface. His friends searched for him for a while, and then he was spotted floating on the water.

When his friends saw him, there was no movement in his body. Immediately, they took him to the hospital where the doctor declared Pawan dead upon checking his pulse. As soon as the information of the incident was received, the police reached the spot and after investigation, the body was kept under observation for autopsy

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Updates: Auto Carrying Devotees To Salkanpur Temple Collides with Tree, 4 Injured; Out For Pool...

MP Updates: Auto Carrying Devotees To Salkanpur Temple Collides with Tree, 4 Injured; Out For Pool...

Jabalpur Junkyard Blast: Thousands Of Bomb Shells Recovered From Site

Jabalpur Junkyard Blast: Thousands Of Bomb Shells Recovered From Site

₹72 Lakh Cash Seized From Houses Of Businessman, His Associate In Bhopal

₹72 Lakh Cash Seized From Houses Of Businessman, His Associate In Bhopal

VIDEO: Bhopal Man Consumes Mosquito Repellent Citing Harassment, Records It On Phone; Accused...

VIDEO: Bhopal Man Consumes Mosquito Repellent Citing Harassment, Records It On Phone; Accused...

CBSE Class 12 Results: Toppers’ Success Mantra; Consistency, Hard Work & Self-Belief

CBSE Class 12 Results: Toppers’ Success Mantra; Consistency, Hard Work & Self-Belief