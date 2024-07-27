 Madhya Pradesh: D.El.Ed Counselling Over But 17K Seats Still Vacant In State
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even after the admission process was closed after three rounds of counselling, 34% seats of D.El.Ed are still vacant in the state. Around 1,400 seats are vacant in Indore itself. While a total of 17,000 seats are vacant across the state. Students, who are still waiting for admissions have demanded one more round of counselling.

Three rounds of counselling were conducted by the Rajya Shiksha Kendra this year. Many students, who could not get admission, cited various technical reasons. Now, these students are demanding an additional round. At present, no schedule has been released by RSK. But it is being said that this additional round will be released very soon.

DElEd is one of the most sought after two-year diploma course. More than 45 colleges with a total intake capacity of 4,000 students offer the course in Indore division alone. The first counselling was started on May 13 whereas seat allotment list of the last round was released on July 12.

//Fact file

--48940 seats across state

-- 31929 seats filled

---17011 seats sill vacant

