Tractor Mows Down Woman, Her Grand-daughter In Indore District |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were killed and the woman’s son was injured after a speeding tractor hit their two-wheeler from behind in Depalpur police station area on Saturday evening.

They were rushed to hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Sahira Bai and Vedika Solanki, residents of Akasoda.

Their family members said that Sahira, her son Jeevan and granddaughter Vedika had gone to Indore from their village to attend a family function organised by her daughter on Anant Chaturdashi. When they were returning home, a speeding tractor hit their bike near Agra village, resulting in injuries to them.

The police began a probe to gather information about the errant driver.

Read Also Gas Leak Kills 3 Workers At Indore's Pithampur Oil Plant

Girl going for immersion injured in road accident

An 18-year-old girl sustained severe injuries when she fell from the pick-up vehicle in which she was sitting and another vehicle coming from behind hit her. The incident occurred on Kalariya Road when she was going for Ganesh idol immersion.

According to the family members, the injured Anjali, daughter of Kailash, was going to immerse Ganesh idol in the pick-up vehicle. The driver of the vehicle suddenly braked, causing her to lose balance and she fell on the road. Meanwhile, another vehicle came from behind and hit Anjali, causing severe injuries.