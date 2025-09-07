 Tractor Mows Down Woman, Her Grand-daughter In Indore District
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreTractor Mows Down Woman, Her Grand-daughter In Indore District

Tractor Mows Down Woman, Her Grand-daughter In Indore District

A 55-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were killed and the woman’s son was injured after a speeding tractor hit their two-wheeler from behind

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
Tractor Mows Down Woman, Her Grand-daughter In Indore District |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were killed and the woman’s son was injured after a speeding tractor hit their two-wheeler from behind in Depalpur police station area on Saturday evening.

They were rushed to hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Sahira Bai and Vedika Solanki, residents of Akasoda.

Their family members said that Sahira, her son Jeevan and granddaughter Vedika had gone to Indore from their village to attend a family function organised by her daughter on Anant Chaturdashi. When they were returning home, a speeding tractor hit their bike near Agra village, resulting in injuries to them. 

The police began a probe to gather information about the errant driver. 

FPJ Shorts
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Mumbai Witnesses Rare Blood Moon - A Night Of Awe And Unique Cosmic Drama; Watch VIDEO
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Mumbai Witnesses Rare Blood Moon - A Night Of Awe And Unique Cosmic Drama; Watch VIDEO
'Roger Federer Slice': Carlos Alcaraz's Sensational Shot Draws Massive Praise From Commentator During US Open 2025 Final vs Jannik Sinner; Video
'Roger Federer Slice': Carlos Alcaraz's Sensational Shot Draws Massive Praise From Commentator During US Open 2025 Final vs Jannik Sinner; Video
Indian Girl Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting Items Worth ₹1 Lakh At US Store, Police Release Enquiry Footage; WATCH
Indian Girl Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting Items Worth ₹1 Lakh At US Store, Police Release Enquiry Footage; WATCH
Maharashtra Politics: 'Devabhau' Ads Spark Row, Fueling Tension In Mahayuti Alliance
Maharashtra Politics: 'Devabhau' Ads Spark Row, Fueling Tension In Mahayuti Alliance
Read Also
Gas Leak Kills 3 Workers At Indore's Pithampur Oil Plant
article-image

Girl going for immersion injured in road accident

An 18-year-old girl sustained severe injuries when she fell from the pick-up vehicle in which she was sitting and another vehicle coming from behind hit her. The incident occurred on Kalariya Road when she was going for Ganesh idol immersion.

According to the family members, the injured Anjali, daughter of Kailash, was going to immerse Ganesh idol in the pick-up vehicle. The driver of the vehicle suddenly braked, causing her to lose balance and she fell on the road. Meanwhile, another vehicle came from behind and hit Anjali, causing severe injuries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tractor Mows Down Woman, Her Grand-daughter In Indore District

Tractor Mows Down Woman, Her Grand-daughter In Indore District

Indore: Hukumchand Mill’s Tableau Wins First Prize

Indore: Hukumchand Mill’s Tableau Wins First Prize

Three Months After Dog Bite, Man Dies Of Suspected Rabies In MP's Indore

Three Months After Dog Bite, Man Dies Of Suspected Rabies In MP's Indore

Indore Municipal Corporation Performs Eco-Friendly Immersion Of Thousands Of Ganesh Idols

Indore Municipal Corporation Performs Eco-Friendly Immersion Of Thousands Of Ganesh Idols

Indore Administration To Monitor Child Labour And Beggary

Indore Administration To Monitor Child Labour And Beggary