 Gas Leak Kills 3 Workers At Indore's Pithampur Oil Plant
Workers collapsed while cleaning tank, officials suspect delayed alert

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 10:58 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three workers died after inhaling toxic gas during tank cleaning at Sagar Shri Oil Company in Pithampur’s Bagdun area on Sunday night. The victims Sunil (35), Deepak (30) and Jagdish were residents of Indorama, Pithampur.

The leak took place around 8:30 pm. One worker fainted first and two others collapsed while trying to help him.

All three were found unconscious and rushed to a nearby hospital, then referred to MY Hospital in Indore, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Company manager Lokesh Gupta confirmed the sequence of events. However, reports suggest a delay in informing authorities, raising serious questions about response time.

Bagdun police station in-charge Rajendra Soni reached the spot after being alerted. DIG Manoj Singh has ordered a detailed inquiry and formed a team to investigate the cause of the leak, the delay in reporting and potential safety lapses.

Bodies have been sent for postmortem. Families were informed on site.Officials say the probe will also focus on gaps in safety compliance and recommend measures to prevent such incidents. Compensation details for victims' families are awaited.

