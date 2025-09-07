Indore Administration To Monitor Child Labour And Beggary | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the onset of the festive season, migrant beggars and child labourers have once again made Indore their shelter. To prevent exploitation, the district administration deployed special teams during the traditional Anant Chaturdashi processions.

Officials particularly monitored child labour in band groups, lighting work and pushcarts, as several complaints were reported.

Beggars have been gathering at major intersections and temples, often travelling from rural areas to the city by auto. Their changing tactics have made it difficult for authorities to trace them.

To counter this, the administration has reassigned new officers and modified the anti-beggary strategy. Volunteers accompanied every procession to spread awareness among citizens and keep vigil on beggars. Awareness banners and posters were also displayed across the route.

Over the last two years, the Indore Beggary Eradication Campaign has rescued thousands of beggars, sending many home and rehabilitating more than 1k with livelihood options.

Women and Child Development Officer Rajneesh Sinha confirmed that continuous rescue operations are being carried out to curb child beggary.

The administration also plans to involve social media influencers, schools, private academies, All India Radio and local channels for awareness drives. Nukkad nataks, reels and videos are being considered to amplify the message.

Recently, a Tehsildar was caught on camera giving alms outside the Collectorate, highlighting that not only beggars but those offering alms may also face legal action. FIRs have been filed earlier under Collector’s directives.