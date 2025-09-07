Three Months After Dog Bite, Man Dies Of Suspected Rabies In MP's Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment at MY Hospital, three months after being bitten by a stray dog.

Family members said his condition had been deteriorating steadily and he had developed a fear of water, a classic symptom of rabies. He was admitted on September 5 with symptoms of hydrophobia, aerophobia and abnormal behaviour. Preliminary investigation suggests the cause of death was rabies.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Govind Pewal, a resident of Harijan Colony, Juni Indore. He worked as a daily wage labourer and often lived in roadside shelters.

Three months ago, while sleeping under a bridge, Govind was bitten on the face by a stray dog. Though locals shooed away the dog, the attack left marks on his lips. He initially received injections at a government hospital, but his condition worsened over time.

Family members said he began behaving abnormally, often appearing frightened and reacting strangely to water and air. On September 5, he was admitted to MY Hospital, where doctors told the family his chances of survival were slim.

He died around 6 am on Sunday. Govind is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. Juni Indore police station in-charge Anil Gupta said, ‘Govind was undergoing treatment for a dog bite.

He was bitten while sleeping under a bridge. He died during treatment on Sunday and the body was sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.’

'Doctors told he would not survive’: family

Family members said Govind was initially treated and discharged, after which he continued working for about 15 days. As his condition worsened, he stopped working and was admitted again. Doctors then told the family he would not survive.

'Bitten on the face, virus quickly reached the brain’

Dr Ashutosh Sharma (HOD, Government Hukumchand Hospital) explained that the effect of antibodies begins only after three doses of anti-rabies injections. In Govind’s case, the dog had attacked his lips and face, allowing the virus to spread rapidly and possibly reach vital organs, including the brain, leading to death. He added that when bites occur on lower limbs, the antibodies from injections generally help control the virus.

‘Post-mortem should not be conducted on rabies patients’

Dr Bharat Vajpayee, Forensic Expert, said rabies, corona, tetanus and gangrene are extremely fatal diseases and are classified as biological hazards. ‘If it is already known during treatment or examination that a person has rabies symptoms, post-mortem should not be conducted at all, as even those performing it may contract the disease.

Only in rare, unavoidable cases should post-mortem be conducted and that only with full protective gear,’ he said.