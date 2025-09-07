 Indore: Hukumchand Mill’s Tableau Wins First Prize
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Hukumchand Mill’s Tableau Wins First Prize

Indore: Hukumchand Mill’s Tableau Wins First Prize

The tableau of Hukumchand Mill depicting ‘The Slaying of Narakasura’, which was taken out during grand Anant Chaturdashi procession

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Hukumchand Mill’s Tableau Wins First Prize | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The tableau of Hukumchand Mill depicting ‘The Slaying of Narakasura’, which was taken out during grand Anant Chaturdashi procession, a hallmark of the city’s rich cultural heritage, won the first prize.

The all-night celebration featured captivating tableaux and thrilling performances by akharas, leaving thousands of spectators mesmerised.

The district administration announced awards for the best tableaux and akharas, following the recommendations of specially constituted juries.

Tableaux Awards

FPJ Shorts
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Mumbai Witnesses Rare Blood Moon - A Night Of Awe And Unique Cosmic Drama; Watch VIDEO
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Mumbai Witnesses Rare Blood Moon - A Night Of Awe And Unique Cosmic Drama; Watch VIDEO
'Roger Federer Slice': Carlos Alcaraz's Sensational Shot Draws Massive Praise From Commentator During US Open 2025 Final vs Jannik Sinner; Video
'Roger Federer Slice': Carlos Alcaraz's Sensational Shot Draws Massive Praise From Commentator During US Open 2025 Final vs Jannik Sinner; Video
Indian Girl Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting Items Worth ₹1 Lakh At US Store, Police Release Enquiry Footage; WATCH
Indian Girl Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting Items Worth ₹1 Lakh At US Store, Police Release Enquiry Footage; WATCH
Maharashtra Politics: 'Devabhau' Ads Spark Row, Fueling Tension In Mahayuti Alliance
Maharashtra Politics: 'Devabhau' Ads Spark Row, Fueling Tension In Mahayuti Alliance

First Prize: Hukumchand Mill for its depiction of ‘The Slaying of Narakasura’

Second Prize: Rajkumar Mill (‘Lanka Dahan’) and Malwa Mill (‘Even God is Bound by Devotees’)

Third Prize: Kalyan Mill (‘Valour of the Army’)

Special Prizes: Swadeshi Mill (‘Shiv Worship on Mahashivratri’) and Hope Textile Mill (‘Descent of River Ganga on Earth’)

Read Also
Only 10K Of 35K Madhya Pradesh's Private Schools Share Fee Details
article-image

Akhara Awards

Lathi Category

First: Chhogalal Ustad Vyayamshala

Second: Mahavir Vyayamshala, Itwariya Bazaar

Third: Ravidas Vyayamshala

Special: Gaziguru Vyayamshala and Ahirwar Chaitanya Vyayamshala

Two-Sword Category

First: Chandrapal Ustad Vyayamshala

Second: Bindaguru Vyayamshala

Third: Babu Singh Ustad Vyayamshala, Nadia Nagar

Special: Devidin Guru Vyayamshala and Hiralal Ustad Vyayamshala

Women’s Category

First: Shri Ramnath Guru Shastrakala Vyayamshala

Second: Shri Panchmukhi Guru Akhara

Boys’ Category

First: Kartik Rajput (Lodhipanch Vyayamshala)

Second: Aditya Yadav (Guru Mohan Singh Ustad Vyayamshala)

Third: Divyansh Belia (Mahabaleshwar Vyayamshala)

Special: Vinay Bharti (Pramod Hardia Vyayamshala) and Hitesh Solanki (Brijlal Ustad Vyayamshala)

Girls’ Category

First: Paridhi Dhiman (Dhanuk Samaj Brijlal Guru Vyayamshala)

Second: Jiya Yadav (Veer Balwant Guru Akhara, Damru Ustad)

Third: Bhoomika Yadav (Martand Rao Ustad Vyayamshala)

Special: Kanak Verma (Das Hanuman Vyayamshala) and Lakshmi Vaidh (Chhotu Guru Vyayamshala)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tractor Mows Down Woman, Her Grand-daughter In Indore District

Tractor Mows Down Woman, Her Grand-daughter In Indore District

Indore: Hukumchand Mill’s Tableau Wins First Prize

Indore: Hukumchand Mill’s Tableau Wins First Prize

Three Months After Dog Bite, Man Dies Of Suspected Rabies In MP's Indore

Three Months After Dog Bite, Man Dies Of Suspected Rabies In MP's Indore

Indore Municipal Corporation Performs Eco-Friendly Immersion Of Thousands Of Ganesh Idols

Indore Municipal Corporation Performs Eco-Friendly Immersion Of Thousands Of Ganesh Idols

Indore Administration To Monitor Child Labour And Beggary

Indore Administration To Monitor Child Labour And Beggary