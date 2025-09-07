Indore: Hukumchand Mill’s Tableau Wins First Prize | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The tableau of Hukumchand Mill depicting ‘The Slaying of Narakasura’, which was taken out during grand Anant Chaturdashi procession, a hallmark of the city’s rich cultural heritage, won the first prize.

The all-night celebration featured captivating tableaux and thrilling performances by akharas, leaving thousands of spectators mesmerised.

The district administration announced awards for the best tableaux and akharas, following the recommendations of specially constituted juries.

Tableaux Awards

First Prize: Hukumchand Mill for its depiction of ‘The Slaying of Narakasura’

Second Prize: Rajkumar Mill (‘Lanka Dahan’) and Malwa Mill (‘Even God is Bound by Devotees’)

Third Prize: Kalyan Mill (‘Valour of the Army’)

Special Prizes: Swadeshi Mill (‘Shiv Worship on Mahashivratri’) and Hope Textile Mill (‘Descent of River Ganga on Earth’)

Akhara Awards

Lathi Category

First: Chhogalal Ustad Vyayamshala

Second: Mahavir Vyayamshala, Itwariya Bazaar

Third: Ravidas Vyayamshala

Special: Gaziguru Vyayamshala and Ahirwar Chaitanya Vyayamshala

Two-Sword Category

First: Chandrapal Ustad Vyayamshala

Second: Bindaguru Vyayamshala

Third: Babu Singh Ustad Vyayamshala, Nadia Nagar

Special: Devidin Guru Vyayamshala and Hiralal Ustad Vyayamshala

Women’s Category

First: Shri Ramnath Guru Shastrakala Vyayamshala

Second: Shri Panchmukhi Guru Akhara

Boys’ Category

First: Kartik Rajput (Lodhipanch Vyayamshala)

Second: Aditya Yadav (Guru Mohan Singh Ustad Vyayamshala)

Third: Divyansh Belia (Mahabaleshwar Vyayamshala)

Special: Vinay Bharti (Pramod Hardia Vyayamshala) and Hitesh Solanki (Brijlal Ustad Vyayamshala)

Girls’ Category

First: Paridhi Dhiman (Dhanuk Samaj Brijlal Guru Vyayamshala)

Second: Jiya Yadav (Veer Balwant Guru Akhara, Damru Ustad)

Third: Bhoomika Yadav (Martand Rao Ustad Vyayamshala)

Special: Kanak Verma (Das Hanuman Vyayamshala) and Lakshmi Vaidh (Chhotu Guru Vyayamshala)